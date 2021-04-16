Wawa turns 57 and celebrates with new hoagie, donation

BALTIMORE — You need hoagie and you need it fast? You've gotta have a Wawa!

On Friday, the convenience store chain celebrated it's 57th year in business.

They're celebrating it with a bit of help from a show you can watch right here on WMAR. As part of Wawa week, you can get a 'garlic chicken cheesy parm' hoagie inspired by 'The Goldbergs.'

Part of its sales from will go to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Wawa gave it to them in advance today, all $100,000 of it.

"As we stand here today under this beautiful sky, there are children that are sick in our hospitals and whose families are suffering. And it means so much to them to know that we have such great partnerships with Wawa to provide them with the services that they need in order to achieve a full recovery."

The hoagie special and donation to Johns Hopkins Children's Center runs through April 23rd.