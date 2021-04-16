Wawa and The Wawa Foundation reach milestone of donating $100M to causes surrounding health, hunger & heroes

Wawa, Inc., announced that on the occasion of the company’s 57th anniversary, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have achieved the milestone of donating more than $100 million to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes.

A non-profit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving, The Wawa Foundation was launched in 2014 in celebration of the Company’s 50th anniversary in convenience retailing.

Over $100 million in support has impacted more than 6,000 organizations within the foundation’s three focus areas of health, hunger and everyday heroes across the company’s footprint of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, DC.

In addition, more than 25 million meals have been donated through the Wawa Share program, which is a program where Wawa stores donate unsold food products daily to local food pantries to support neighbors in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and dedication of our wonderful customers for helping us to achieve this goal, and we send our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them for supporting The Wawa Foundation and all the important causes we’ve supported over these past seven years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO.