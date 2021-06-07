Waterfront Wellness classes have returned to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Medifast and Waterfront partnership are teaming up to keep people healthy.

Their free outdoor fitness series, Waterfront Wellness is back! It began Saturday and runs through September.

Outdoor fitness classes are held at West Shore Park and Harbor Point Central Plaza.

People of all skill levels are welcome, you're just asked to bring your own mat, water and sneakers if necessary.

This year they're offering a bigger incentive program to help motivate you. They range from Waterfront Wellness branded sports gear to a $50 gift card to a local gym, health or wellness store and even a chance to win a peloton bike with a 3-month subscription.

"We're just all about getting people fit once you get moving, get your endorphin's going, hopefully you feel better about getting back into the world."

Pre-registration is required and each class is limited to 50 people. Click here for more information.