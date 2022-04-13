Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Waterfront partnership’s healthy harbor initiative installs turtle island

Pet turtles blamed for multistate salmonella outbreak
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Justin Sullivan
<<enter caption here>> on August 11, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Pet turtles blamed for multistate salmonella outbreak
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:20:44-04

BALTIMORE — Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore in partnership with the National Aquarium, Clearwater Mills, and Living Classrooms Foundation, announced the installation of a turtle island in the Baltimore Harbor. The floating habitat platform, installed in a canal along Lancaster Street, provides the public an opportunity to observe dozens of turtles basking in the sun.

The new turtle island creates a basking habitat provided by fallen shoreline trees, a constructed island that provides shallow water habitat for sleeping turtles, and marsh habitat for young and hatchling turtles.

“Visitors and city residents can sit on nearby benches, observe these charismatic reptiles, and ideally develop an interest in the wellbeing of our Harbor and these urban-adapted species," Dr. Micah Miles, staff scientist at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said.

In addition to the new turtle island, Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative will install bird houses, bat boxes, and insect hotels along the waterfront. It’s all part of the organization’s goal of making the Baltimore Harbor a safe and healthy place for people and wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019