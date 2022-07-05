Water quality advisory in effect for Cox's Point Park

ESSEX — There's a water quality advisory in effect for a park in Baltimore county.

County health officials are urging people to avoid the water near Cox's Point Park in Essex after water samples came back showing high levels of bacteria.

The park sits downstream of the back river waste water treatment plant.

The state took over operations from Baltimore city months ago after finding the city failed to deal with illegal discharges of sewage into the Back River.

Baltimore city's board of estimates unanimously approved an agreement last month with the state over the handling of the plant.

Under the consent order agreement, Baltimore will have to pay the Maryland Environmental Service for all of its repair work at the facility.