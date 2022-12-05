DPW crews working to fix water main break on Frederick Road

BALTIMORE — DPW crews are working to fix a water main break right on the City-County line.
It's at the intersection of Frederick Road and Taylor Avenue near the Baltimore National Cemetery.
DPW says the break happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. It's a 10-inch main impacting at least 40 customers.
No word on when it will be repaired.
10 inch Watermain break in SW Baltimore… water out to approximately 40 customers near the Baltimore National Cemetery at Frederick Ave. and Taylor Ave.