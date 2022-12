BALTIMORE COUNTY — If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.

That's after a water main broke late last night in Reisterstown, outside a home on Chatsworth Avenue.

Neighbors tell us the break happened around 11:30 last night.

Crews got on scene around noon today.

At last check, DPW's website says they are still working to finish repairs on it.