ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Water companies can soon apply for state grants to help payoff customer debt.

On Wednesday the State of Maryland announced plans to launch a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program, aimed at helping residents get caught up on their late water bills.

To qualify for the funds, water companies would first have to waive late fees and interest penalties that have piled up on customer accounts.

They would then have to agree on adding bill credits to those outstanding accounts within a certain amount of days when applying.

Those credits would cover residential water debt that accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

The application period begins January 2 and lasts until January 31.