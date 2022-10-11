WATCH: Video shows suspect wanted for Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured in the 3300 block of East Baltimore St.

The victim was shot in the leg on September 6, 2022.

BPD have released footage of the incident, and it shows the suspect running into the store and shooting the victim.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect shown in this video is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

