ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Naval Academy's Glee Club is looking at the light at the end of the tunnel.

Recently they performed a rendition of Dolly Parton's "Light Of A Clear Blue Morning," and posted the video on YouTube.

The Glee Club is calling the performance a "special message of hope, comfort, and rejuvenation."

Watch below.