Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives lucky stranger $100 after fun quiz

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:01:10-04

BALTIMORE — One lucky stranger received $100 in cash, compliments of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former NFL MVP posted a video of the random encounter on his Instagram page, while on a visit to South Carolina Wednesday.

In the video, Jackson is heard offering the man a hundred bucks if he could correctly answer who he was.

"You a football player," the man answers.

"Which team," Jackson and his group asks.

"I know you play football man," the guy replies.

Jackson then quizzed the man on what position he plays.

"You probably a wide receiver," the man responded.

After a couple more incorrect guesses, Jackson still happily gives the man the money before shaking his hand and giving him a hug.

See the man's reaction when Jackson finally does reveal who he is.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020