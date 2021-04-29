WATCH: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives lucky stranger $100 after fun quiz

BALTIMORE — One lucky stranger received $100 in cash, compliments of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The former NFL MVP posted a video of the random encounter on his Instagram page, while on a visit to South Carolina Wednesday.

In the video, Jackson is heard offering the man a hundred bucks if he could correctly answer who he was.

"You a football player," the man answers.

"Which team," Jackson and his group asks.

"I know you play football man," the guy replies.

Jackson then quizzed the man on what position he plays.

"You probably a wide receiver," the man responded.

After a couple more incorrect guesses, Jackson still happily gives the man the money before shaking his hand and giving him a hug.

See the man's reaction when Jackson finally does reveal who he is.