Wastewater testing shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in Anne Arundel Co.

Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 21, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Recent wastewater testing shows an increased spread of COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County.

On Wednesday the local health department said elevated levels of the virus were detected at four locations, including Cox Creek, Patuxent, Broadneck and Broadwater. All reportedly are in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Officials say the results are an accurate indicator of rising COVID-19 community transmission.

Samples of wastewater they say can measure the virus' presence, whether a resident has symptoms or not.

Some of the results could potentially be attributed to positive at-home tests, which mostly go unreported.

“Wastewater monitoring has become even more important with the rise of at-home tests, which are not required to be reported and therefore many don’t show up in official case counts,” Dr. Tonii Gedin, the Anne Arundel County Deputy Health Officer of Public Health said. “The current rise in COVID-19 is an important reminder, for everyone eligible, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including the updated booster."

Anne Arundel County is currently in the medium category of the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level.

