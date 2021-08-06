Waste-ridden alleyway gets clean sweep in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A garbage filled alleyway in Southwest Baltimore is getting a cleanup following a complaint by a WMAR-2 News viewer.

We first met Chris Bekiaris while addressing another neighbor's concern on Wilkens Avenue Monday.

"The alleyway behind our homes is a mess," Bekiaris told our field crew. "I've been fighting to get it cleaned up since 2013.

She estimates she's called the city's 311 line more than 200 times.

"It's my neighbors," she said. "They're contributing to the problem."

WMAR spoke to neighbors alerting them that DPW crews were coming by Friday to do a clean sweep of the alley.

In an email to WMAR, a spokesperson with DPW said the issue with the alleyway is being addressed.

As of 5 p.m. DPW crews were still on scene working to clean up the illegally dumped items.

"Rats came running out as we cleared one area," said one DPW employee.

Crews told WMAR they plan to clean the entire alleyway from Pulaski to Bentalou Street. The vacant lots where there are illegally dumped items area a problem spot as it's private property.

"We will do our best," said one worker.

"My message to my neighbors," said Ms. Bekiaris. "just keep the area clean. Stop with the illegal dumping. It's hazardous to everyone."

DPW is reminding citizens to report instances of illegal dumping to 311. If you catch someone in the act you can file a police report with 911.

"We're trying to educate the population," said a DPW spokesperson. "We're also asking people remain patient with cleanups as we're dealing with a blacklogg."