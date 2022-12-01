Watch Now
Washington Monument street lighting back Thursday Night

Posted at 6:03 AM, Dec 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Washington monument will be lit up for the holidays.

You can stop by the monument at Mount Vernon where more than 20 local food vendors and local musicians will play holiday-themed music.

Performers from the Baltimore school for the arts, the Morgan state university choir and others will be there.

There will be several road closures including:

Thursday, December 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

  • East side of North Charles Street from Centre Street to Read Street
  • Both sides of Madison Street from St. Paul Street to Cathedral Street
  • Both sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul Street to North Charles Street

The events runs from five until eight Thursday night.

