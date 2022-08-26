Washington County crash claims the lives of two teenagers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic accident Thursday night in Washington County that left two teenagers dead.

The first deceased is identified as Tyler Josenhans, 17, who was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The second deceased is identified as Clayton Knode, 15, who was the right rear passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The front seat passenger of the sedan is identified as Kannon Shives.

Shives was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. The investigation is continuing.

