Was that real?! Will Smith allegedly strikes Chris Rock on Oscar's stage Sunday night

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 23:03:08-04

LOS ANGELES — Was that real?! Social media reacted Sunday night after a heated exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

While on stage announcing the next winner, Rock made a joke towards Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in G.I. Jane 2, which some Twitter users think was a dig at the actresses shaved head.

On an episode of 'Red Table Talk', Pinkett- Smith explained how she shaved her head after losing most of her hair to an auto-immune disease.

The camera then pans to her husband Will Smith who yells to Rock to "Keep my wife's name out of your ———- mouth" before getting up, walking on stage and then striking Rock in the face.

ABC viewers didn't know if the exchange was real or if they were just joking.

Initially, it seemed like a joke, but then the sound went out completely

What do you think? Was that real? Or staged for ratings?

