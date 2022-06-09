Wanted woman arrested after leading police on chase in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A woman is in custody after leading police on a car chase in Frederick Wednesday.

It happened around 2pm on Route 85, when deputies tried pulling over a Honda Accord for a stolen registration plate.

The driver, identified as Cierra Blake, initially stopped along the I-70 east ramp before rolling her window back up and fleeing.

Deputies gave chase all the way through 144 West, until reaching I-70 again where speeds reached up to 115mph.

Due to safety concerns, deputies called off the chase.

But a few minutes later, more 911 calls came in about a matching vehicle pulling into a back yard on White Oak Drive.

Responding deputies found Blake hiding in a shed in the backyard.

Turns out, Blake had two open arrest warrants out of Washington and Anne Arundel Counties.

She's since been charged with numerous traffic violations, fourth-degree burglary, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

"I would like to thank the members of the community who began calling police shortly after we terminated the pursuit, who provided the police with accurate, detailed information that led to the apprehension of the subjects involved in the pursuit," said Lt. Jason Deater.

