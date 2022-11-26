Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating a gas odor at local Walmart in Cockeysville.
In a tweet, fire officials say that the store has been evacuated for the time being and that there are no reported injuries.
#bcofd GAS ODOR INVESTIGATION | FD on scene with @MyBGE investigating a gas odor in the Walmart at 1 Frankel Way #Cockeysville | Store has been evacuated. | No injuries reported DT1241 ^TF pic.twitter.com/3Gv9rpGFty— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 26, 2022