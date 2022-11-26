Watch Now
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor

Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 26, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating a gas odor at local Walmart in Cockeysville.

In a tweet, fire officials say that the store has been evacuated for the time being and that there are no reported injuries.

