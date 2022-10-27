Millions awarded towards bicycle, pedestrian trail projects across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan is making a few more fiscal decisions before leaving office.

On Wednesday, he awarded $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across the state during fiscal year 2023.

Three organizations are slated to receive the funds, including the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network, and the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Programs.

Frederick County will be one of the biggest beneficiaries, as the money will be used to build 1.8 miles of the Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail, and an asphalt rail-to-trail project from Monocacy Boulevard to Fountain Rock Nature Center.

Other money will go towards replacing boat ramps and piers to ensure ADA safety, and improve trails in Patapsco Valley State Park.

Design for the Martin Luther King Boulevard side path in Baltimore City is also expected to be redesigned.

