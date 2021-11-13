Walgreens in Middle River targeted in another attempted ATM burglary

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Walgreens in Middle River was targeted in another attempted ATM burglary, according Baltimore County Police.

Shortly after 5 a.m., on Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of Compass Road for an attempted burglary.

When officers arrived, they observed the entry doors smashed and an ATM heavily damaged.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Over the past couple months, there has been quite a few ATM thefts in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County. This is the latest in those sting of thefts.