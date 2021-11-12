Waldorf School in Baltimore hosts lantern walk Thursday night

BALTIMORE — It's not just fall, it's lantern season.

The Waldorf School in Baltimore hosted a lantern walk tonight.

So what does that mean?

Teacher Brooke Redgrave says since it gets darker a little earlier these days, it's important to remind kids that there is still light out there.

The school made lanterns and let students walk around with them as a symbol of the light inside of us all.

"We want to take the light of the sun and bring it into our lanterns and also into our hearts to give us courage," she said.

You can see how excited the kids were to take part in the lantern walk. Redgrave adds that she invites everyone to celebrate "lantern season" with their families.