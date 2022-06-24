Waldorf man accused of setting fire to sister's house, stealing neighbor's car

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of setting his sister's house on fire was arrested Wednesday in Charles County, Maryland.

Police said 42-year-old Randall Wayne Crowder Jr., from Waldorf, was taken into custody shortly after leaving his sister's house in a car he reportedly stole from a neighbor after the fire was reported.

Crowder's sister told officers he told the family to "pack their bags" earlier in the day. She then told police that Crowder was seen on her property and then threw something inside the house.

She smelled a strong odor of gasoline when she left the house and saw Crowder run out of the back door of the basement and flames in front of the basement door.

Officers found a bag belonging to Crowder that had a can of butane fuel and a cigarette lighter.

Crowder has been charged with with Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle, First Degree Arson, Second Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment.