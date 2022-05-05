Waldorf First Lieutenant sentenced to 11 years in prison on child pornography charges

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A U.S. Judge sentenced 36-year-old First Lieutenant, Jason Daniel Ort, to 11 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.

The Waldorf native recorded videos using a hidden camera in a bathroom and had other images in his possession as well. The judge ordered that when Ort is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender.

According to his guilty plea, between September 28, 2020, and October 1, 2020, Ort knowingly transported videos containing child pornography from Maryland to New York.

The plea also shows that the Onondaga Sheriff's Office in New York received a complaint from an adult that Ort had placed a black spy camera in the victim's bedroom while visiting their home. After they found the camera, they found that there was video of a minor female using the bathroom and lifting up her dress.

Military records show that Ort was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Maryland and was scheduled for leave during the time he was in New York.

Ort admitted to placing the camera in the victim's bedroom and in several other locations, like a residence in Pocomoke City, Maryland.

Investigators seized multiple electronic items from him in New York, including the spy camera containing the SD card and Ort's laptop. The SD card contained at least 10 videos of minor females using the bathroom and bathing.

The camera was positioned under the sink, facing the toilet and the shower.