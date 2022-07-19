Watch Now
Voter escorted out of polling location by ambulance due to heat

Manny Locke
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 20:41:35-04

BALTIMORE  — An ambulance was called to the Northwest High School polling location because a voter was overcome by heat.

It reached a high of 92 degrees outside, meaning it could feel like 100 degrees inside.

According to an election judge on site, this person had underlying health issues.

An anonymous voter is the one that called this incident in.

There is also a snowball stand next door giving out snowballs to those who voted.

Originally the stand was selling the snowballs, but when they ran out of ice, they started giving them away for free.

People were still providing donations, despite the snowballs being free.

