Volunteers paint the streets of Johnston Square Elementary this weekend hoping to slow down drivers

BALTIMORE — Volunteers took to the streets of Johnston Square in Baltimore this weekend hoping to slow down drivers near a school.

They were painting the street with bright colored flowers, hoping to grab drivers attention and get them to slow down near a cross walk that kids take to get to school.

The organization rebuild Johnston Square neighborhood first got approval for this new cross walk.. Then they organized this event to add the artwork to make the area safer.

"We are always getting complaints about how fast the traffic comes down these streets. Some of them were actually fatalities as a result of speed. So everybody seems like they wanted to come out and help so we are blessed to have so many. We are working three shifts each day people coming and going and helping to paint a flower or two."

She’s already noticed a difference in people slowing down.