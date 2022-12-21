Volunteer group providing mentorship and tutoring to kids who badly need it

BALTIMORE — Experience Corps brings older volunteers together with students in kindergarten to the third grade to provide tutoring.

The learning is important, but the value of someone to talk to is priceless.

“I’ve forged relationships with kids I never would’ve met otherwise. Seen their smiles when they’ve overcome a challenge. Received notes and pictures thanking me for the help," said Robin Kaplan.

Kaplan has been a volunteer with the Experience Corps for eight years.

Sometimes the most rewarding students are the toughest.

“One young man I worked with was defiant in his refusal to attend the sessions. After much controlling by the site coordinator at his school, he reluctantly sat in on a tutoring session. We mostly just spoke about his interests and his family, and only then did we talk about the topic of reading," said Kaplan.

Kaplan says over time, the boy opened up to the idea of working with her and a difference had been made.

"The end of the school year was difficult for both of us. We had forged a bond and recognized how much we enjoyed working together," said Kaplan.

All of this was threatened when AARP announced they were scraping Baltimore's program in May.

The volunteers weren’t having it and continued to fight until the program returned.

“At a time when too many young people in Baltimore are struggling, this program provides mentorship, tutoring and love to kids who badly need it," said Councilman Zeke Cohen, District 1.

The volunteers return to the classroom in January.