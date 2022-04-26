Virginia woman killed, two others injured in crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Virginia woman was killed in a crash Monday in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said 48-year-old Shannon Kephart, from Winchester, Virginia, was the front seat passenger in a Honda CR-V involved in the crash. She died at the scene at US Route 340 at Maryland Route 180. The driver of the car was taken to shock trauma at the hospital.

A back-seat passenger was also taken to shock trauma.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty made an aggressive lane change to lane one while traveling eastbound, causing the driver of the Honda to veer off the left side of the roadway, overcorrect and rotate across all lanes of US 340 before striking a guardrail and overturning.

The driver of the Jeep didn't stop.

Police said multiple witnesses gave officers a vehicle description and a tag number. Troopers responded to the registered owner’s address where they made contact with the registered owner of the silver Jeep Liberty.

The owner told police it was his son operating the Jeep Liberty at the time of the incident. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.