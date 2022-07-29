Watch Now
Pennsylvania man arrested in Baltimore for attempted murder

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — On July 11, 2022, at approximately 2:58 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from an apparent graze wound to the arm.

Medics responded to the location to treat the victim’s injury.

On July 27, 2022, Police arrested 38-year-old Rooney Poudyel of Bethel Park, PA.

Detectives believe Poudyel fired several shots in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, grazing the 31-year-old male victim.

Investigators transported Rooney Poudyel to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

