Virginia donor to the rescue after Salvation Army red kettle was stolen outside Randallstown Walmart

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — An anonymous Virginia resident has vowed to help the Salvation Army of Central Maryland, after someone took their red kettle filled with cash outside a Randallstown Walmart on Monday.

With bad knees and all, the bell ringer who was the victim of the theft has helped the Salvation Army for over 25 years.

"He was shaken up that someone would be so cruel during Christmas time, that some one would try to steal from kids and families who need help," said Erik Mueck, the Development Director of the Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

Reports of what happened reached Virginia leading the donor to step up.

"Our anonymous donor from Virginia wants to contribute a matching gift and challenge anyone willing to donate to the stolen kettle cash," said Mueck

No arrests have been made in the case.

