Violent weekend in the city leaves three dead and many hurt after several shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating multiple shootings after another busy weekend of violence in the city.

Saturday there were three homicides, Sunday multiple people were shot making it another violent 48 hour stretch in Baltimore.

Around 2:30 on Saturday morning a 31-year-old woman was shot in the 100th block of Water Street. Then around 11:30 in the morning police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, there a 30-year-old man had been shot up in his car, he later died.

Around 2:00 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Allendale Road. They found a man inside his car after being shot several times he also died. And around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday another shooting, this time in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot, he too later died and the hospital.

Sunday there were also multiple shootings. Around 2:30 a.m. a 29 year old man was shot near 2600 East Oliver Street.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were both shot, that happened near 1400 Union Avenue.

And around 7:30 Sunday evening a 23 year old man was shot. None of those shootings were fatal, but Mayor Brandon Scott said violence like this is why he continues promoting the organization safe streets to intervene in communities. Mayor Scott also said people in the community need to look within to figure out how we all can be part of the solution.

“It’s bigger than one individual, it’s bigger than one system, it’s bigger than one person, it’s bigger than one community. If we’re going to cure our self of this disease that’s been plaguing Baltimore longer than breath‘s been coming out of my body, we have to get deeper in action and everyone has to look in the mirror at themselves and say what I’m going to do,” Scott said.

So far this year as it relates to homicides the city of Baltimore is averaging at least one fatal shooting each day.