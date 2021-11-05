Violent Friday in Baltimore City leaves two people dead, four others injured

BALTIMORE — A violent Friday in Baltimore City has left two people dead and four others injured.

Among the wounded victims, one is a woman and two are teenagers.

The first incident happened overnight around 1:30am, in the 3900 block of Clifton Avenue.

Police discovered an unidentified man dead in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Less than an hour later officers were called to a local hospital, where a woman was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police believe she was shot while leaving a club located in an area known as "the block," on East Baltimore Street.

Around 10:20am, a man was gunned down in the 800 block of Pontiac Avenue in South Baltimore.

Just after 11am, two victims ages 15 and 20, checked themselves into a hospital after being shot in the 2400 block of Christian Street.

About five minutes later, a 17-year-old said he was shot in the leg while struggling with an armed man who allegedly approached him on Park Heights Avenue.

So far in 2021 there have been 286 murders in Baltimore, up four from this time last year.

Police have released no potential motives or suspects in any of these latest incidents.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

