'Violence on our streets is completely unacceptable': Man sentenced to 28 years for Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — The detectives located the defendant inside one of the Inn’s room. He had checked into the room using an alias. A subsequent search of the room revealed a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun under the mattress, and the defendant was also discovered in the room at the time of the search. The defendant was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple convictions for crimes of violence.

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for a shooting that happened in 2020.

Edward Foster received the maximum sentence, which includes the first five years served without the possibility of parole.

Foster was convicted following a shooting on April 19, 2020 on Cedgate Road.

Foster he was charged with second-degree assault, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, wear, carry, transport a handgun on person and reckless endangerment.

"This was a hard-fought victory, bogged down by the defendant’s attempts to discourage a witness from coming to court,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jillian Chieppor prosecuted this case. “ During the trial, my prosecutors presented evidence wherein the defendant attempted to coerce the witness to lie to the police and change their original statement, and then relayed details about ways to avoid being brought to court. The defendant’s efforts to corrupt the judicial process were unsuccessful, and they will not be tolerated in the City of Baltimore", said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “This outcome should be a reminder to anyone tempted to pull a trigger that they will meet swift and severe consequences for their reckless actions. The rampant use of guns to create chaos and violence on our streets is completely unacceptable.”

On April 19, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to Cedgate Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man injured from a shooting. He was shot in the abdomen and thigh.

Witnesses told officers that at the time of the shooting, the shooter was in a Nissan Quest van with the victim and other individuals.

Witnesses said the shooter then displayed a handgun and shot the man multiple times. A witness identified the shooter as the defendant, Edward Foster. The Nissan van was located nearby with blood inside. An arrest warrant for the defendant was subsequently issued.

On April 24, 2020, detectives with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force responded to 111 Timonium Road, a Red Roof Inn lodging.

