Violence continue with 14-year-old boy shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 34-year-old shot in his car.

A 22-year-old in critical condition after being shot near an elementary school.

A 14-year-old boy shot in the leg in East Baltimore.

"It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing," said Angie Winder, President of the Northeast Community Organization.

At least seven people were shot in Baltimore over the weekend.

"We need to get to the bottom of it. We need to get to the root causes of it," said Winder.

The continued violence just days after city leaders held the meeting with violence interrupters to educate them on their gun violence reduction strategy basics and deployment strategies, to build awareness about the work that’s been done and to clearly outline the role for core strategy partners going forward.

"We are now working to cure a disease rather than our historical approach of treating symptoms," said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

"This time can be different. This time must be different. This time will be different," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Big promises from city leaders that Winder has heard before.

"Nothing’s going to happen overnight. I get that but in the same token, we’ve heard these things over and over. So I want to be optimistic but I also want to let our officials know that we are here," said Winder.

Winder wants to see more community involvement proactively.

"Who are these community leaders that you’re picking or choosing to be at the table? Or are we even at the table?" said Winder.

She is also looking to organize a town hall soon.

"Where we wanna have all the stakeholders in the community to be able to question the police department and the city officials. Not just for election time. We’re going through something right now," said Winder.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Hyundai fleeing the scene of the 14-year-old being shot, heading northbound on Chester Street from the 2000 block of E. Lafayette Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

