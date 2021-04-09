Vigil held on Thursday for 19-year-old killed in Linthicum Heights crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A life lost too soon.

Friends and family gathered to remember a young man who died in a car crash in Linthicum Heights.

Sean Ruffin graduated last year from Patapsco High School where he played football. His former teammates and coaches all agree that his personality and work ethic were unmatched.

"Never quit, I'm not going to lie during the start of his years he wasn't the best, but when he got to this 11 and 12th grade years he blew up. He told everybody on the team, never quit, keep working you going to get better."

"Sean was a guy that could literally come into a room and crack a joke and everybody is smiling. We could have a bad day at practice you look at him...He broke his foot one year and I had to bring him home he was really down and I told him you're going to bounce back and he absolutely did."

The team says they're going to retire Ruffin's jersey number, number 13.