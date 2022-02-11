Vigil being held Friday evening for 66-year-old Clarence Buckner

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed 66-year-old Clarence Buckner in January.

Buckner’s wife told WMAR-2 News that her husband was robbed and shot to death after he was followed home from the casino.

It happened on January 30th and now Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in this case.

Loved ones of Buckner will soon come together for a vigil that's scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of East Oliver and North Collington.