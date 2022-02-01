Viewings held for Baltimore City Firefighters Sadler and Lacayo

DUNDALK, Md (WMAR) — Hundreds of people paid their respect to the fallen Baltimore City firefighters Tuesday. Viewings were held for Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenneth Lacayo in Dundalk.

“They were great firemen. They were always ready to do the job,” said William Cook, who worked with both and recently retired form BCFD.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died after becoming trapped inside a burning vacant home last Monday.

“We hope this never happens but it does. The houses are dilapidated. But we are trained to go in and do that and that’s what we do,” said Cook.

“There was a lot of tears shedding. I was crying. It’s terrible this happened,” said Regina Pickett, who lives in Dundalk.

According to her obituary, 33-year-old Sadler began her career with the department in 2006. Her family said she was the definition of fearless. She loved big and hugged hard. She was an amazing daughter, wife and step mom… a DIY project boss and a lover of all animals.

In his time as a paramedic, 30-year-old Lacayo earned awards and was recognized as a top ten responder in 2015 and 2016. His family said in his obituary he was the pinnacle of what a human should be… the type of person to work a 24-hour shift and then spend time with his family, fiancé and friends instead of rest.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, just absolutely crushing that people who put their lives on the line every single day, that we’re here,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

A second viewing is being held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk. Viewings for Lt. Butrim will be held in Bel Air Thursday and Friday.