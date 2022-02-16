Viewing for Harford County fallen hero

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A somber moment when the casket arrives at Mountain Christian Church in Joppatowne, as Emergency Medical Technician Megan Weeks recalls her fellow EMT, Wayne Fisher, who poured himself into his work saving others and into his three children, recently sharing a story of an unlikely shot at one of their basketball games.

“One of the kids from Andrew’s team made a half-court shot and everyone went wild,” recalled Weeks. “Seeing Wayne’s face light up when he told that story, it was just…I will always remember that smile.”

Black flags now wave outside the Darlington Fire Company’s “Dublin” station where Fisher was on duty awaiting his next call for a medical emergency when someone found him unconscious from an as yet undetermined health emergency that would claim his life.

“He reminded me of a grumpy, old man, if you will, from the movies,” said Harford County Fire & EMS Foundation Deputy Chief Carolynn Chewning. “But if you really knew Wayne, he was a heart of gold, a big, giant teddy bear. He had bedside manner that was just beyond the normal provider.”

A one-time EMT and firefighter, himself, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman also paid tribute to the fallen hero.

“It’s been a tough time and in Harford County, we’re going to take some time tomorrow to remember Wayne and to thank him for service,” said Glassman. “And we really appreciate his family letting him give up him time to serve others, and as an old volunteer, I don’t think there’s a higher calling than men and women that kind of give their all for their community.”

Fisher's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Cooks Auditorium at Mount Christian Church to be followed by a procession and graveside services at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.