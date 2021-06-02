Videos show man robbing same Potomac bank twice in a month

POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County Police detectives are trying to locate a suspect who is believed to have robbed the same bank twice over a one month span.

Police have released surveillance video of robberies on April 14 and May 3 at a Wells Fargo in Potomac.

The man seen committing the robbery in the video is also wanted in connection to a May 17 bank robbery on Queens Chapel Road in Prince George's County.

Photographs of the suspect show two distinctive tattoos on the neck, including one that appears to say "loyalty."

Here is video from the April 14 robbery.



This is footage of the May 3 incident.



Anyone with information should call detectives at 240-773-5100 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).