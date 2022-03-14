Video shows Montgomery Co. Police officer rescuing unconscious driver from fiery car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md — A Montgomery County Police Sergeant rescued a driver from a fiery car early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, Sergeant B. Drew busted out the window of a burning car with his flashlight and then pulled out an unconscious driver out of the car.

Officer N. Rodgers then began extinguishing the fire.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to recover.

The Montgomery County Police Department released the video on social media.

Way to go officers!