Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video shows Montgomery Co. Police officer rescuing unconscious driver from fiery car

Video shows Montgomery Co. Police officer rescuing unconscious driver from fiery car
Montgomery County Police
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:56:36-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md — A Montgomery County Police Sergeant rescued a driver from a fiery car early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, Sergeant B. Drew busted out the window of a burning car with his flashlight and then pulled out an unconscious driver out of the car.

Officer N. Rodgers then began extinguishing the fire.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to recover.

The Montgomery County Police Department released the video on social media.

Way to go officers!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019