Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video shows masked gunman robbing AT&T store in Wheaton

items.[0].image.alt
Montgomery County Police
AT&T store robbery
Posted at 9:28 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:28:47-04

WHEATON, Md. — Police have released surveillance video of a May 4 armed robbery at an AT&T store in Wheaton.

The video shows a masked gunman threatening and demanding merchandise from two store employees.

One employee is seen giving the suspect property from a safe while another is forced at gunpoint to empty out a book bag full of electronics.

Prior to fleeing the gunman appears to order the two victims down to the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5100 or Crimesolvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020