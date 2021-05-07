Video shows masked gunman robbing AT&T store in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. — Police have released surveillance video of a May 4 armed robbery at an AT&T store in Wheaton.

The video shows a masked gunman threatening and demanding merchandise from two store employees.

One employee is seen giving the suspect property from a safe while another is forced at gunpoint to empty out a book bag full of electronics.

Prior to fleeing the gunman appears to order the two victims down to the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5100 or Crimesolvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.



