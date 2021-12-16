Watch
Video shows Harford County deputies rescuing woman from frigid Bush River

Harford County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:21:48-05

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Video shows Harford County Sheriff's deputies rescuing a woman from the frigid Bush River.

The lifesaving effort took place December 10 at Flying Point Park Marina.

Somehow the 25-year-old woman's car ended up on the boat ramp, partially in the water.

Deputies first tried unsuccessfully to pull her from the car before it became fully submerged.

Luckily the woman was able to free herself, giving Senior Deputy Mothershed the chance to jump in the waist-deep water and pull her safely to shore.

Corporals Sanchez and Frederick, along with Deputy First Class Tatum were also on scene to lend a hand.

“Deputies put on a uniform and go to work everyday to make a difference in the lives of citizens," said Sheriff Jeff Gahler. "I am proud of the work these men did to act quickly and save a life.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for cold weather exposure and further evaluation. No deputies were injured.

It's unclear how or why the vehicle initially got on the boat ramp.

