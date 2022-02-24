Video shows Harford Co. deputies pulling father and son from burning crashed car

BEL AIR, Md. — Body worn camera footage shows Harford County Sheriff's deputies pulling a father and son from a burning car that had just crashed.
The serious collision happened last week on Rt. 7 near Brass Mill Road.
Deputies Carlson, Marks, and Copeland were first on scene and noticed the driver was semi-conscious inside a car that was about to burn.
After pulling the driver to safety, deputies found his child crying in a back car seat.
They were able to rescue the child as well.
The video can be viewed below.
#AllInADaysWork pic.twitter.com/l8e5eR7LZ9— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 24, 2022