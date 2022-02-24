Watch
Video shows Harford Co. deputies pulling father and son from burning crashed car

Harford County Sheriff
Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 15:23:35-05

BEL AIR, Md. — Body worn camera footage shows Harford County Sheriff's deputies pulling a father and son from a burning car that had just crashed.

The serious collision happened last week on Rt. 7 near Brass Mill Road.

Deputies Carlson, Marks, and Copeland were first on scene and noticed the driver was semi-conscious inside a car that was about to burn.

After pulling the driver to safety, deputies found his child crying in a back car seat.

They were able to rescue the child as well.

The video can be viewed below.

