Video shows crews saving driver from burning vehicle on Rt. 50 in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fire crews and a police officer were captured on video making a dramatic rescue of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle on Route 50 near the I-97 on-ramp in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Ranck responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19, where he saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Yesterday, 12:40pm, #PGFD Ambulance 806 was transporting a patient to #AAMC and came across a multi vehicle collision w/ a vehicle on fire at Rt. 50EB/I-97. This graphic video shows the heroic actions of the PGFD crew and an @aacopd officer. pic.twitter.com/kCTZSjlrYh — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 20, 2022

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said their crew was headed to Anne Arundel Medical Center when they came across the crash.

Their ambulance camera, along with Cpl. Ranck's body-worn camera, showed the crew helping break open the window and pull out the driver.

Watch as Cpl. Ranck and @PGFDNews pull a crash victim from a burning vehicle. @axon_us https://t.co/LjUefLaJHD — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) December 20, 2022

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma. Anne Arundel County Fire Department said today they did not have an update on the victim's condition.