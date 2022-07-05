Video shows car engulfed in flames on July 4th in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4.

It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street.

A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames.

HAPPENING NOW:@BaltimoreFire on scene of a car fire in the 700 blk of E. 20th.



No reports of injuries. Cause of fire under investigation.



📹: @WMAR2News viewer pic.twitter.com/0VPrdptK7u — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 5, 2022

According to our own Dave Detling, no one was injured.

Investigators reportedly zeroed in on a pile of clothes and other items that were found along the sidewalk near the car.

There is no word yet on if detectives have any leads in the case.