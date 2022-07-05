Watch Now
Video shows car engulfed in flames on July 4th in Baltimore

WMAR-2 News Viewer
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 05, 2022
BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4.

It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street.

A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames.

According to our own Dave Detling, no one was injured.

Investigators reportedly zeroed in on a pile of clothes and other items that were found along the sidewalk near the car.

There is no word yet on if detectives have any leads in the case.

