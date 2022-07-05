Video shows car engulfed in flames on July 4th in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4.
It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street.
A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames.
HAPPENING NOW:@BaltimoreFire on scene of a car fire in the 700 blk of E. 20th.— Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 5, 2022
No reports of injuries. Cause of fire under investigation.
📹: @WMAR2News viewer pic.twitter.com/0VPrdptK7u
According to our own Dave Detling, no one was injured.
Investigators reportedly zeroed in on a pile of clothes and other items that were found along the sidewalk near the car.
There is no word yet on if detectives have any leads in the case.
Car fire is out.— Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 5, 2022
Police & fire investigators looking through pile of clothes/ items on sidewalk near car.
Police also looking at video in area prior to fire.
This is the 700 blk of E. 20th Street.
Neighbors tell @WMAR2News fire started around 9:20. pic.twitter.com/20d3IBVKTT