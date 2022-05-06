VIDEO: Police looking for shooters who injured two minors, killed dog in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police released video of a shooting in Prince George's County where a young boy and a teenager were shot.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the City of District Heights.

The video shows a a dark van and a second dark vehicle stopping in the street near a group that is hanging out.

Video released of shooting in Prince George's County

Several people from those cars then fired shots at the group before driving off. A young boy and a teen were injured in the shooting, and a dog was killed.

The minors are expected to survive.

“Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable. I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm,” said Major Trevel Watson, Commander, Westphalia Division VIII.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call 301-516-5201.

