VIDEO: Corporal from North East Police Department saves student from being struck by car

NORTH EAST, Md. — Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department was seen on video Friday morning saving a North East Middle School student.

In the video you can see her acting quickly before being struck by the vehicle, moving the child out of the way and into safety.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Department handled the crash and said that Goodyear was treated and released and the child sustained no injuries.

The crash took place in the 200 block of East Cecil Avenue.

The driver received multiple citations including negligent driving and failure to yield at a crosswalk.