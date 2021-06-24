Police: Video shows teens stealing a mother's car from Silver Spring gas station with 2-year-old daughter inside

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two 15-year-old boys have been charged after Montgomery County Police say they were seen on surveillance video stealing a car from a gas station with a 2-year-child inside.

Police released video of the June 16 incident on Thursday.

In it, a mother is seen pulling up to a gas station air pump.

Seconds after she gets out to put money in the machine, a suspect runs up, gets into the vehicle and takes off with her daughter still in the back car seat.



A witness followed the stolen car onto Colesville Road, where it stopped to pick up the second suspect.

The teens ended up abandoning the car, which police later found with the child unharmed.

Officers eventually located the suspects walking near Fenton Street and Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring.

Both tried running away, but were ultimately caught.

They're each charged as juveniles.

