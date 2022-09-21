Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police have arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old in the 6600 block of Security Blvd., and the whole incident was captured on camera by numerous witnesses.

In videos circulating on social media, you can see an officer kneeling on the suspect while he's punching him. The suspect ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back.

Another officer comes to assist in putting cuffs on the suspect.

In the background of the video, you can see another suspect sitting in a wheelchair already handcuffed.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and his office announced that they'll be conducting a "thorough review" of this incident.

The County Executive has seen the video and requested a thorough review. Events preceding and during this incident will be evaluated along with body camera video from the officers involved. Baltimore County is committed to full transparency and will share more information as it becomes available.





Baltimore County officers initially responded to this area for a disturbance involving an armed suspect.

As officers approached the armed suspect, the 17-year-old in the video began to assault the officer. After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest.

The 19-year-old in the wheelchair was placed under arrest for the illegal possession of a handgun.