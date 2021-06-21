Victims in fatal Anne Arundel crash identified

ANNE ARUNDEL — The victims in an Anne Arundel fatal crash have been identified as David Blaine Wolcott, 46, and Heather Lyn Wolcott, 46, both of Severn, MD.

On June 20, 2021 at approximately 1:52 pm, officers responded to Telegraph Road in the area of Buckingham Place in Severn for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Honda S2000 was traveling south on Telegraph Road in the area of Buckingham Place. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Telegraph Road.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Honda lost control and crossed into the northbound lane.

The Honda was struck by the Chevrolet. The crash ignited a fire in the Chevrolet which engulfed the entire vehicle.

The operator of the Chevrolet was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Chevrolet was as transported by the Anne Arundel Fire Department to University of Maryland, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to drive right of center.

The use of drugs and/or alcohol will be determined by pending toxicology results.