Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victim shot Tuesday in what appears to be a targeted shooting, according to police

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:55:44-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police were on the scene of a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Quiet Hollow Court.

Officials say one adult male victim was taken to an area hospital with a non life threatening injury and that the incident appears to be targeted.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020