Victim shot Tuesday in what appears to be a targeted shooting, according to police

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police were on the scene of a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Quiet Hollow Court.

Officials say one adult male victim was taken to an area hospital with a non life threatening injury and that the incident appears to be targeted.

There is no further information at this time.